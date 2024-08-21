Tararua District news in brief: Arohanui hospice, award for Tararua Alliance

11am, Tuesday, September 10 at Pahiatua Service Centre, 136 Main Street (council building)

2pm, Tuesday September 10 at Tararua Reap, 15 Gordon St.

Tararua Alliance wins award

The Tararua Alliance has been given top honours at a gathering of the country’s civil construction industry.

They took out the top spot in the Maintenance Category award at the CCNZ Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards.

Winners were announced at a black-tie ceremony at Southland’s Bill Richardson Transport Museum.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis was delighted to get the news on Friday night:

“It is absolutely fantastic to have the Tararua Alliance and our district recognised nationally.”

Tararua Alliance Manager Dan Erard says the award is something the team could be very proud of.

“Our entry described the many ways we provide value to the Tararua community and emphasised the importance of our relationships with Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua, Horizons Regional Council and Waka Kotahi NZTA.”

Benefits of the new road

What will the new highway mean for Dannevirke?

That’s the subject of a breakfast meeting being held on Wednesday by Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatu-Tararua highway will include insights on what it will mean for Dannevirke and how business owners can benefit from it.

The highway, which is being built to replace the Manawatu Gorge road closed in 2017, is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

The meeting will be held at the RSA Dannevirke, 1 Princess Street, on August 28, with breakfast starting at 7am.

New toilets at Waihi Falls

A new dry chamber toilet block has been installed at Waihi Falls. The new amenity was 50% funded by the Tourism Infrastructure Fund and will enhance the public’s experience when visiting Waihi Falls.

Final inspections were carried out earlier this month and the new toilet block will soon be open for public use.

The new toilets are located next to the entrance of the Waihi Falls. The existing toilet block will be decommissioned at a later date.

Norsewood water treatment plant nearing completion

Upgrades to the Norsewood Water Treatment Plant have been completed and the plant is going through a commissioning phase to ensure continuity of service and surety of operations. The plant has already begun supplying treated water to the Norsewood Community.

The upgrades to the plant include new iron and manganese removing softener units, UV Filtration System to eliminate harmful micro-organisms, a new 30,000L water tank, new reticulation pumps and SCADA controls and the replumbing and cleaning of existing tanks.

Residents may still experience some discolouration of water, but this will lessen over time. Flushing of the Norsewood reticulation network is still planned in the near future and the community will be informed when this happens.

Vandalism at the Norsewood Water Treatment Plant

There have been incidents at the Norsewood Water Treatment Plant where individuals have entered the site and turned off all the valves from the reservoir tanks to pumps and the reticulation valves to Norsewood. This act could have cost Tararua District Council about $75,000 and stopped the supply to the community for up to eight hours. It has also meant cost has been incurred for extra security measures to ensure that it does not happen again.

Witnesses to damage or trespassing on council property, are asked to contact police and inform the council.



