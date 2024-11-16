Tararua District marks Armistice Day

It was a day to reflect on the cost of war as Tararua District residents gathered at cenotaphs and war memorials to mark Armistice Day.
At Pahīatua, Mayor Tracey Collis told the story of a British soldier and his memories of the foggy morning on November 11, 1918, the day the warring countries finally laid down their arms.
The soldier, in writing on his experience, reflected that he was almost in the same spot where more than four years earlier, his first battle had started.
Collis spoke of her visit last year to the opening of the New Zealand Liberation Museum at Les Quesnoy, France, where Kiwi soldiers had fought to free the town more than 100 years ago.