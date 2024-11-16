Tararua District marks Armistice Day

“All the skills they had learnt had come to fruition in that one battle where they saved a small town,” she said.

“Sir Jerry Mateparae reflected that when our soldiers went to war, they weren’t battle-ready. They learnt as they went and they were very very quick to learn and by the end of that battle they were one of the smartest battalions that there were.”

Collis also reflected on the sacrifices made by those men and women who served in World War I and in the wars following. And it all came together for that.

“We’re here today having not had to sacrifice anything for our freedom. It was given to us by those who came before us and those that sacrificed so much. So now it is our responsibility to never forget the service and the sacrifice of these brave, selfless service men and women and the sacrifice their families made in order to give future generations a future living in peace.”

She said armistice day was about remembering those who volunteered, sacrificed, served and fought for freedom and thanked those who did make it home, shell-shocked from the horrors they had faced being amongst those who would never return home.

“We salute you as we salute those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We will never forget.”

Wreaths laid at the cenotaph in Woodville for Armistice Day commemorations.

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph which stood at the centre of Pahīatua township by the mayor, representatives of the local RSA and St Anthony’s School.

Tim Sorensen with Tom Fleming from Pahīatua RSA spoke on honouring veterans at the Armistice Day commemoration in Pahīatua.

A good sized crowd turned out in Woodville for Armistice Day commemorations.

Major Richard Short, president of Dannevirke and Districts RSA, gives an opening address at the Dannevirke Armistice Day commemorations.

Eketāhuna Community Board and local RSA members outside Eketāhuna War Memorial Hall at Armistice Day commemorations.

Similar wreaths were laid at services in Dannevirke, Woodville and Eketāhuna.




