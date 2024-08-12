Advertisement
Tararua District kerbside collection now in-house

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
Tararua District Council out and about collecting glass recycling last week.

Kerbside recycling collection is now being handled by Tararua District Council.

A council spokesperson says Smart Environmental, which was previously doing the Kerbside Recycling and Drop Off throughout the Tararua District Council had decided to end the contract, and stopped collecting on August 2.

Staff at the council have now taken over the service, which includes alternate week collections of mixed recyclables and glass, and town drop-off bins.

“Because of the sudden nature of Smart Environmental’s cessation, council staff have done everything possible to ensure that these collection services continue in our community,” the spokesperson says.

The council currently has the temporary use of a truck from Marton to service the drop-off bins.

While it is preferred to use a local company, the council spokesperson says there are no companies or individuals within the district who own a truck with the correct hook mechanism.

“This week our solid waste team are servicing the glass collection with a ute and trailer,” the spokesperson says.

“For next week’s mixed recycling we are hiring a truck that is fitted with the pick-up arm required to lift the recycling up and into the collection bay. Council is now looking at the options of continual hire, purchase or other solution.”

The council is assuring residents there is no change to the collection schedule and those who have the recycling service should put their recycling out as normal.

The spokesperson says there will be no impact on rates as a result of the situation and adds that based on current estimates, they are looking to match or better the cost of previously using Smart Environmental.

Those who have a private arrangement with Smart Environmental for their general waste need to call the company directly.


Latest from Tararua news

