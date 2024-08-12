Tararua District kerbside collection now in-house

Tararua District Council out and about collecting glass recycling last week.

Tararua District Council out and about collecting glass recycling last week.

Kerbside recycling collection is now being handled by Tararua District Council.

A council spokesperson says Smart Environmental, which was previously doing the Kerbside Recycling and Drop Off throughout the Tararua District Council had decided to end the contract, and stopped collecting on August 2.

Staff at the council have now taken over the service, which includes alternate week collections of mixed recyclables and glass, and town drop-off bins.

“Because of the sudden nature of Smart Environmental’s cessation, council staff have done everything possible to ensure that these collection services continue in our community,” the spokesperson says.

The council currently has the temporary use of a truck from Marton to service the drop-off bins.