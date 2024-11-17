Dannevirke’s Viking Choir singing at a concert in 2023.

Four singing groups, involving more than 80 performers, will come together for two concerts to entertain the Dannevirke and Woodville communities.

Dannevirke’s Viking Choir, Woodville’s Stand Up and Sing and guests Mangatainoka and Totara College singers are combining for the Kiwi Cracker Christmas concerts to be performed at the Dannevirke Anglican Church on November 23 and Woodville’s Holy Trinity Church on December 7.

The choirs have been in rehearsal since July and singing together en masse is becoming very popular, the Viking Choir filling Knox Church with the Dannevirke Brass Band in July and an equally amazing experience in Waipukurau at Central’s Musical Fling which had three choirs and an orchestra on October 10.

The two concerts will provide a range of popular songs with a taste of Christmas sprinkled throughout the programme.

The show will begin with the Viking Choir and Stand Up and Sing together presenting a medley of songs from Sister Act followed by We Wish You A Merry Christmas.