Beef cattle numbers are down 2.8% overall, most significantly in the South Island, where drought led to a 7.1% decrease, while the North Island is relatively steady, down 0.8%.

“This year has been particularly tough for sheep and beef farmers,” says Kate Acland, chair of B+LNZ.

“The combination of drought across many parts of the country, high costs, and low sheep prices and has put immense pressure on farmers.

“Farmers are facing tough decisions on their farms, with many having to sell off capital livestock not only due to drought but for cashflow reasons. This will not only affect their income this year but will also have long-term implications for future profitability.”

The report indicates that while there may be a partial rebuild of stock numbers in some regions in the coming season, the full recovery of sheep numbers to pre-drought levels is unlikely, due to ongoing land use change into carbon forestry. The number of beef cattle may recover more quickly as prices have remained strong for beef and farmers have been switching from sheep to cattle.

The early destocking, lower stock numbers overall and current desire to rebuild livestock (in regions impacted by adverse weather events) is contributing to a shortage of animals available for processing. This is exacerbated by lower bull numbers due to fewer calves reared two years ago, when profit margins were low.

Acland says the challenges of thepast few years are likely to have wide-ranging and lasting repercussions.

“The long-term decline in stock numbers is concerning, it directly impacts the ongoing sustainability of farming and rural communities.

“Our sector is an economic powerhouse, generating significant export revenue and supporting the livelihoods of thousands of Kiwis across the country, so these impacts will be felt by the whole economy.”

Acland says B+LNZ has recently strengthened its strategic focus to sit more strongly behind the farm gate, focusing on issues that farmers can control that directly impact productivity and profitability.

“While current conditions are tough, the medium-term outlook remains positive, we’ve weathered downturns before, and I remain optimistic about the future. Worldwide demand for high-quality sustainably produced protein is growing and New Zealand is well placed to fill this demand.”