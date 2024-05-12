The South Devon is known as a docile breed. This fine specimen is pictured at home at Kaimoa South Devons, near Pahīatua.

Mark Eagle, along with his wife Di, son Anthony and his wife Jess, farm on three sites, totalling 1600ha, in Pahīatua, and their stud Kaimoa South Devons is located in Mangaone Valley Road, Pahīatua.

Mark and Di have lived on the 350ha flat, but rolling to steeper country, property for the last 13 years, having moved the stud, founded in 2006, from Eketāhuna.

Di helps out when needed and they have a valued team of three staff working over the three properties.

Their previous property was a dairy, sheep and beef operation but Anthony was keen to take over the dairy unit and Mark, after milking cows for 35 years, was quite happy to take a step sideways.

“I still wanted to farm and was quite happy to change to beef and some sheep,” he says.

The dairy operation was sold in June 2022.

Currently stock numbers at the stud are 60 bulls, 1000 heifers, about 7500 lambs, 460 beef cows, including 130 stud cows, and 2500 breeding ewes. They also grow maize on 10-20ha and sell to dairy farmers.

In the past, Mark had tried several different breeds of bull but wasn’t overly happy with their temperament.

But then he bought a South Devon from an Eketāhuna stud and since then has stuck with the breed.

The key factor about the South Devon is that they are very quiet.

“They are renowned as being the quietest of all the beef breeds and are originally from South Devon in South West England,” Mark says.

”Because South Devons were more of a horned breed, rather than polled, we have a big emphasis on polling and we also test DNA so we know whether they are homozygous polled or heterozygous polled. All our bulls and heifers are DNA-tested for sire verification but that polled aspect is very important these days with animal welfare in mind and for people buying bulls from us. Going forward, we don’t want any scurs at all. It’s something we’re achieving but we’ve got to keep the breeding policy in the right direction,” Mark says.

”I enjoy working with them just for how quiet they are, I’ve worked with a lot of cattle but there’s nothing quite like mine. Docility is important. You want to feel you’re always safe. Some breeds are definitely better than others. We want to think that that docility flows through when selling. An animal that’s docile will grow better because it’s relaxed and chilled and it’s going to grow.”

