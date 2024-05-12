Showcasing sheep and beef farming in New Zealand

Alistair Bird is the creator of the Kiwi Farmer videos.

The Kiwi Farmer YouTube channel gives people a look into the daily life of a sheep and beef farmer in New Zealand.

Alistair Bird, the creator of the Kiwi Farmer videos, kicked off the channel in 2021 with a simple goal: to show everyone what farming life is really like in New Zealand and to share his genuine love for the land, animals, and the environment.

Alistair’s vision with the Kiwi Farmer channel is all about highlighting the positive side of farming and sharing the way he does things on farm so that people all over the world can tune in and learn how it’s done in New Zealand.

He firmly believes in the deep bond farmers have with their land, animals, and the environment they depend on.

Alistair knows that farming isn’t just a job; it’s a way of life.

Alistair keeps it real and down-to-earth, giving viewers an honest look into the life on his sheep and beef farm. Whether it’s grazing management, mustering, breeding, tailing, fencing or just running the farm, Alistair shows you the whole shebang while explaining everything and keeping it real about the gear he uses.

Find out more about Alistair’s farm and farming in New Zealand head over to the Kiwi Farmer YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@kiwifarmernz/