Aotea made good use of a big pack.

By Dave Murdoch

What looked to be two evenly matched teams in terms of size and skill entertained a fairly large crowd when Aotea rugby seniors played Bridge Pa in the Hawke’s Bay Division One competition at Rugby Park.

With the premier grade splitting into top and bottom two weeks ago with the top six playing off for the Maddison Trophy, the bottom four teams including CHB, Clive, Tamatea and Aotea joined two top second division teams Bridge Pa, and MAC to play for the Hepa Tatere Memorial Trophy.

Aotea played CHB this month at Waipukurau, going down 28-20 in a game the team could have won, and was keen to take on Bridge Pa at home.

Bridge Pa was surprised by the pace of Sam Jones who scored the first try.

After withstanding an assault by the visitors, an angled kick for the corner was gathered by Aotea winger Sam Jones after an electric sprint down the touchline. Bridge Pa were surprised!

It was Aotea’s turn to be surprised soon afterwards when an intercepted pass by Bridge Pa was spun wide and they scored, the conversion putting them in the lead.

Bridge Pa drove over from a maul to increase the lead to 5-12 but in the next movement Aotea retaliated to even the score 12-12.

With another try to each team in similar fashion the first half ended 17-19 to Bridge Pa.

Bridge Pa had its moments on attack.

After half-time Bridge Pa scored an excellent team try and at 26-17 looked comfortable. But Aotea soon struck back with a forward drive and feed out to the backs.

By this time the Bridge Pa pack was starting to wilt and Aotea struck - scoring three tries off its weight advantage.

Support play was a feature of Aotea’s game.

Aotea backs were also having a field-day as the Bridge Pa midfield defence weakened and the chip-and-follow tactic yielded another three tries to finish with a 55-26 win to Aotea.

The pace of the game took its toll on both teams with injuries and cramp holding up the play towards the end, including one unfortunate Bridge Pa defender who doubled up with cramp as he tried to field the ball, leaving the line open to Aotea’s Trent Conway.

Despite the size of the score both teams are comfortable in this new division.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.











