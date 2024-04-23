Ruahine School Colour Run delights on many levels

The Ruahine School Colour Run has replaced traditional fundraisers like gala days.

A sponsored colour run has raised more than $9000 for a local school.

Ruahine School finished off term one with a colour run - or to be more accurate, a colour obstacle course.

It was the initiative of the school’s parents’ association PFK – Parents For Kids – which had seen this work successfully elsewhere and decided it was a better alternative fundraiser than the traditional gala.

The Dannevirke Fire Brigade got involved and helped the kids clean up.

A company NZ Fun Run provides the organisation, paint and prizes for the operation.

Children were encouraged to be sponsored online and half the proceeds went to the school, the rest going to prizes and the company itself.

It was a huge success as $9200 was sponsored with more to come in.

Most of the school students assembled in class groups on the tennis courts to be released in sequence after strict safety procedures were emphasised.

It was the 6 and 7-year-olds who first ran the gauntlet with a series of challenges like egg and spoon, slaloms and sack races before the children encountered the Dannevirke Fire Brigade water truck which showered them with water.

Observers needed coats and gumboots but also earplugs to block out the screams before the group was off to the pool for a quick dip.

The students were puffed with dry coloured paint.

Emerging from the pool, the children then encountered a whole range of obstacles cleverly constructed by the PFK committee and what was also anticipated - a posse of teachers and parents lying in wait with puffers full of powdered paint.

The colourful kids had to negotiate the slippery slide.

There were many tricky challenges.

Rainbow-coloured children were everywhere.

Rainbow-coloured children emerged after the circuit of obstacles, many having run the gauntlet several times, and waiting teachers and parents had towels and clothes to ensure the children did not get cold.

The kids were delighted, and so is the school.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







