Charlie Timu with fellow wardens. Charlie has been a member of the NZ Māori Wardens Association for many years.

Charlotte (Charlie) Timu is the chairwoman for the local Māori Wardens.

Known to close family and friends as Nanny or Aunty Charlie, her iwi affiliation is Te Aitanga a Mahaki on the East Coast.

Charlie Timu is chairwoman of the Ruahine District Māori Wardens Association.

Whilst chatting with Aunty Charlie, she reminisced of her time spent in the company of many whānau and friends over her 56 years in Dannevirke. And for nearly half of her time here in Dannevirke she has been a member of the NZ Māori Wardens Association.

Aroha ki te tangata translates as For the love of the people and is the guiding principle of the NZ Māori Wardens Association, one of the oldest volunteer groups in New Zealand. It is what Charlie Timu has been doing since joining the Ruahine District Māori Wardens in 1997.

As the current chairwoman of the Ruahine District Māori Wardens Association, she oversees the six other wardens within the district. They look after Māori kaumātua, kuia, young adults, and youth of the district. They are often seen assisting at large gatherings at marae such as tangihanga or hui, their presence welcomed and appreciated.

Māori Wardens also support national gatherings such as the recent Hui-ā-motu at Tūrangawaewae marae or the annual Waitangi Day celebrations when called upon.

There are so many community organisations and whānau near and far which she and her team have supported. Over the years Charlie has enjoyed helping others and finds it very rewarding to know there are so many generous people in our community willing to share or contribute towards those in need when called upon.

Charlie Timu doing her Māori Wardens work at the Mākirikiri Mare DIY in 2015 with local children.

In 2013 she told Hawke’s Bay Today, “We always go and help our young people, especially those out late at night. Even just listening to them is important. But we also go and visit our old people when they’re in hospital. It’s about being part of our community.”

One of her personal goals for the community is to promote Māori Wardens to a more updated and better performing collective. When asked what is needed for any young person or adult to become a warden, she smiled and said that today’s environment with many different rules and regulations are so different from what she grew up with. Technology is more advanced and relationships in general have changed, health and safety for individuals and families are very important and needs to be respected in a supportive way.

The community sees Charlie and her team in their black and white uniforms, with their hats and well-groomed as respectful, helpful, and courageous. She says at times the wardenship is not for the faint-hearted “because you are a member of security for families and trust is very important in this occupation”.

With the time now imminent for her to take off the uniform to spend more time with John, their children and grandchildren, Charlie wants to ensure there are others who will take up roles as Māori Wardens here in Tamaki nui-ā-Rua.

Her call is for others to join the Ruahine Māori Warden, a rewarding and respected position, upholding a long and proud tradition of helping your whānau and hapū and community members.

Thank you for all you do Aunty Charlie, your Ruahine Māori Wardens and thanks also to John and the family for allowing Aunty Charlie to give to us all, her valued time.

Aroha ki te tangata.