Retiring as a couple

Preparing for retirement is hard enough when you are a single person, but when you are a couple, it can be a delicate road to tread.
It’s made harder if there is an age difference and one partner retires while the other carries on having to work. For some, it makes no difference but for others, it needs effective communication and forethought.
When do you retire?
Everyone has different circumstances, but you do need to sit down with your partner and make some decisions well in advance of retiring. Many couples decide to retire together so they can enjoy doing activities together like travelling and spending time with family.
Others are quite happy if one works a little longer or maybe they are younger and not eligible for superannuation yet.