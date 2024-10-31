Quilters display huge variety of colour and design at show

Helen Batchelor stands by her winning Self-Quilting Quilt which was started in 2014 and recently completed.

It was wall-to-wall quilts when Cottage Quilters put on their display at the Super Weekend for the Dannevirke Spring Festival.

Visitors to the Produce Hall at the A&P showgrounds last month were amazed by the sheer size and vibrant colours of some of the largest quilts which also hugely impressed the judges.

Most are made for family members and can take a while to produce, some like Helen Batchelor’s being started in 2014 then put away until completed this year. The judges commented it “was a lot of sewing for such a large quilt – every line sewed by Helen on her machine”.

'Wildlife Australia' made by Barbara Christian.