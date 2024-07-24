Pongaroa school celebrates Matariki

The students, in new Kapa Haka uniforms, worked hard alongside tutors Ariana and Jarna from Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-rua for the performance, which served as a dress rehearsal before their performance at the Tararua Kahui Ako Cultural Festival held in Pahiatua last month.

Acting principal Vicki Owen and Whaea Charquielle Wanoa welcomed visitors to the school.

New Pongaroa School sign waiting to be unveiled

The new Pongaroa School sign situated amongst new native plantings.

The day also included an unveiling of the new Pongaroa School, nestled amongst new native plantings, down at the lower field.

Jo and Rodney Eastwood enjoying the meal with Pongaroa School students

The Pongaroa School Matariki Hakāri was well attended by the community despite the weather

Pongaroa School performing at the Tararua Kahui Ako Cultural Festival 2024

Pongaroa School would like to thank all those involved in the organisation of the day:

Heather Newland, who was instrumental in every aspect of the day.

Henry, Brian and Gerard, who helped prepare the garden.

Kevin, Maureen and Gareth Martin for the donation of the native trees.

Mark and Nick for the donation of the timber for the signs.

Sandra, Stu, Shan, Brendan and their children for assisting in planting.

Dennis and Helena Duggan for the engraving of the signs.

Vaughan for putting the signs in position.

Kildrummie Nursery for the donation of the native plants for our School House plantings.

Pongaroa School is extremely grateful for all the support received from everyone within the community.