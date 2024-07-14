Pahīatua shop takes on new owner and new lease on life

In a book Main Street memories about Pahīatua, Henry Angelini wrote the building was listed as a bakery, believed to owned by W.J. Mills in 1917.
Paul’s research notes that the bakery changed names at some point to be Mills & Nation, until it was bought out in 1966 by Bridewell’s of Palmerston North.
The Bridewell’s-owned bakery didn’t last long and about 1968 it was bought by a local, Ted Elliott, who converted the shop to a dairy, calling it the “Town and Around Dairy” (after the television show) and then in the mid-70s it became Parkview Tearooms.
The shop would go on to change hands several more times over the last few decades.