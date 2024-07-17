Some friends had been here about 20 years ago and had told him about the country.

But it wasn’t until his daughter decided to come that he and the rest of the family chose to follow suit.

He got his first job teaching at Ōtāhuhu College in Auckland, but six months later joined the staff at Tararua College as a deputy principal.

He became principal five years ago.

He enjoys living in the Tararua District.

“It’s a friendly place.”

While his daughter has returned to the United Kingdom, the rest of his family are here.

He says what he likes about New Zealand is not just its environment or the weather, it’s also the culture.

Iain was one of 11 new citizens who were sworn in at the ceremony held at the Tararua District Council chambers.

New citizens following the citizenship ceremony in Pahīatua officiated by Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis. The ceremony was opened by Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber and attended by MP Kieran McAnulty (far right). Photos / Leanne Warr

The new citizens came from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Cambodia, Tonga and Uruguay.

The ceremony was opened by deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber and officiated by mayor Tracey Collis, on behalf of the Governor-General, as each gave the oath or affirmation of allegiance before friends and family.

The ceremony was also attended by MP Kieran McAnulty and Rangitāne representative Mavis Mullins.

Debra-Ann Lister from South Africa gave the oath of allegiance to become a New Zealand citizen.

Renalde, Reece and Andre Geldenhuys were from South Africa and are now New Zealand citizens.

Ovaleni Tonga is from Tonga and is now a New Zealand citizen.

Lily Phan is from Cambodia. She was assisted in reading the affirmation.

Sonny Clarke, from the United Kingdom, gave the oath of allegiance to become a New Zealand citizen.

Alvaro Mauccione came to New Zealand from Uruguay.

Collis welcomed the new citizens, saying they were fulfilling the hopes and dreams that they have brought to “our land”.

“When you become New Zealand citizens by choice, you formally pledge allegiance to our country. In becoming a New Zealand citizen, you willingly take on the responsibility to uphold the law of the land and respect the rights of other New Zealanders.”

She says those who chose citizenship decided to further their own best interests and that of their family’s wellbeing.

“In doing so, you have already demonstrated a commitment to what it means to live in our wonderful country, enjoying a prosperous lifestyle and a wonderful future.”

She says the commitment to New Zealand does not diminish the importance of their homeland, heritage, culture or traditions.

“Your background will play a strong part in New Zealand’s future.”

Collis also explained some of the history behind the formation of the district.

A kapa haka group from Tararua College performed for the new citizens and the ceremony concluded with a short speech from the Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro.

A council spokesperson says citizenship ceremonies are held at various times throughout the year and are an integral function of the council that is not only very important to those gaining citizenship but is also an honour for the council to undertake.

Leanne Warr has been editor of the Bush Telegraph since May 2023 and a journalist since 1996. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.