Debating the issue, councillors brought up concerns.

Councillor Sharon Wards said she had mulled over the risks of doing it and not doing it.

“There were some other issues I considered around the risks of losing the support that the fundraising has already had.”

She also noted a refund on resource consent.

In the report to council, it was stated a building consent was issued in August 2021 for the construction of the proposed pool, which was extended in November 2022.

The council would have until November this year to start work or apply for a refund of the consent and if the consent lapsed, under proposed fees and charges, a new consent would cost more.

Councillor Kerry Sutherland said the passion and belief of people in Pahīatua was significant “but it is a major decision”.

“My heart is in favour of this, but is it quite the right time to dive into this pool?”

Councillor Steve Wallace said it was a “money thing”.

“I cannot for the sake of ratepayers, hand on heart, load them with this at this present time.”

Councillor Scott Gilmore said his position on the pool had always been to let the community decide if they wanted to pay more for a higher level of service.

“The feedback that we received through our consultation period was hugely resounding - 92% of submitters said they were in favour and I believe it would be an absolute mockery of consultation if we just ignored that.”

He said it was also prudent not to spend any more on the old pool.

“It’s, literally, just throwing money into a ... leaking hole.”

Councillor Erana Peeti-Webber said the committee of the Bush Aquatic Trust had done a lot of studies into the business case and put a lot of years and energy into the pool.

“I feel personally ... if we don’t support this we probably won’t ever get this option again where the community are going to fundraise this much money to support a pool in Pahīatua.”

She said out of all the options in the Long-Term Plan, the pool was the one that 410 people out of 499 submitters replied to.

“No other topic in this LTP was as popular as this one.”

Councillor Alison Franklin said in all her time on council, she had never seen “this much groundswell of support for something”.

She said the council couldn’t keep pouring money into the old pool, which was leaking and at the end of its life, adding that the pool had been topped up every single day of the season.

“We can’t afford to keep taking money out of our reserves, or water out of our reservoirs to fill up a swimming pool.”

Mayor Tracey Collis said a decision needed to be made and the community needed to know where they stood.

She said the Bush Aquatic Trust had jumped through every hoop, and if the council had asked for something, they’d done it.

“They have indicated their support to continue fundraising for this. They have got a huge track record and we’ve always backed the community when they’ve stepped forward with a project like this. I think that they’ve done an outstanding job.”

Only one councillor voted against the motion.

Leanne Warr has been editor of the Bush Telegraph since May 2023 and a journalist since 1996. She re-joined NZME in June 2021.



