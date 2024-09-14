Lincoln Anderson of Pahīatua School delivering his winning speech at the Pahīatua Lions Club Junior Speechmaker contest.

There was tough competition in the Junior Speechmaker Contest with a variety of topics from bees or the benefits of wool, to Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

But it was a well-constructed speech on the benefits of reading that scored Lincoln Anderson from Pahīatua School the first place trophy in the contest held earlier this month at the Senior Citizens hall in Pahīatua.

Spokesman Tim Swale says the annual Pahīatua Lions Club content is considered an important event in the school year, giving all primary schools within the Bush District the opportunity to write and deliver speeches within their own schools and send their best speaker to the contest.

He says the value of the life skill cannot be underestimated and the young people who represented their schools did a marvellous job of putting across their topic to an appreciative audience of friends, family and teachers.

Judges were English teacher and senior speech competition organised Rebecca West, Tararua College senior student and 2019 competition winner Takutea Tengaipu Anga O Te Rangi, and author Hans Welling.