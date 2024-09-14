Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Pahīatua junior speechmakers vie for top spot

Bush Telegraph
2 mins to read
Lincoln Anderson of Pahīatua School delivering his winning speech at the Pahīatua Lions Club Junior Speechmaker contest.

Lincoln Anderson of Pahīatua School delivering his winning speech at the Pahīatua Lions Club Junior Speechmaker contest.

There was tough competition in the Junior Speechmaker Contest with a variety of topics from bees or the benefits of wool, to Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

But it was a well-constructed speech on the benefits of reading that scored Lincoln Anderson from Pahīatua School the first place trophy in the contest held earlier this month at the Senior Citizens hall in Pahīatua.

Spokesman Tim Swale says the annual Pahīatua Lions Club content is considered an important event in the school year, giving all primary schools within the Bush District the opportunity to write and deliver speeches within their own schools and send their best speaker to the contest.

He says the value of the life skill cannot be underestimated and the young people who represented their schools did a marvellous job of putting across their topic to an appreciative audience of friends, family and teachers.

Judges were English teacher and senior speech competition organised Rebecca West, Tararua College senior student and 2019 competition winner Takutea Tengaipu Anga O Te Rangi, and author Hans Welling.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Eve Sowry from Kumeroa School took third place with a well-crafted speech about robots and artificial intelligence and Lachlan Harrison from St Anthony’s School gained second place with his speech on the toxicity of social media.

“Despite the fact that the judges were required to decide on the top three places, every competitor should consider themselves a winner,” Tim says.

“They had all won in their own schools and acquitted themselves with distinction in this final competition, something they can be truly proud of.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news