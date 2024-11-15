Allison Hill, Stephen Hill and Eve Hill came to New Zealand for better opportunities. They took the oath of allegiance in the citizenship ceremony held at Tararua District Council chambers in Pahīatua.
Allison Hill and her husband Stephen came to New Zealand for a visit several years ago.
They came back again in 2014 to live and last week took the final step to become New Zealand citizens.
Allison, who is now principal of Alfredton School, says they decided to move from Hartlepool in England for more opportunities.
“We wanted a better life for our own children,” she says.
The attraction of the cleaner, greener environment and a better work-life balance as well as having met people from New Zealand helped with their decision.