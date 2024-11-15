When they first came to live here, Allison taught at St Anthony’s School in Pahīatua and at Ballance School before taking up the role of principal at Alfredton in 2020.

Allison, Stephen and their daughter Eve gave the oath of allegiance along with seven other new citizens at a ceremony held at the Pahīatua chamber of Tararua District Council.

The 10 new citizens, with Mayor Tracey Collis following the citizenship ceremony held at Tararua District Council chambers in Pahīatua.

Mayor Tracey Collis officiated, reminding the new citizens of their responsibilities.

“You’ll be more aware of the importance of New Zealand citizenship than many of those born here. In deciding to apply for citizenship you had to weigh up many questioning factors.

“In doing so, you’ve already demonstrated a commitment to wanting to live in our wonderful country, enjoying a prosperous lifestyle and a promising future.”

She went on to talk about the history of the Tararua District and the ranges and rivers that make up part of the natural environment.

Concetta Isolano and Samantha Laing from South Africa.

Sonia Clifford and Marcus Clifford from UK.

Debopratim Mandal from India.

Barbara Morgan and Gabriella Saleh from the UK, with Mayor Tracey Collis looking on.

Collis encouraged the new citizens to explore the expanses of forests which were part of Te Tapere nui o Whatonga, also referred to by early European settlers as 40 or 70-mile bush.

“There are three places in the Tararua District you can see this original bush.”

She noted Anzac Park in Norsewood, which was renamed in 1923 when 50 gum trees were planted to acknowledge “our Australian friends” in World War I.

She told listeners of a bush walk which included 400-year-old totara and 200-year-old rimu trees.

“We’re very lucky to have that original bush,” she says adding that it was the only place where the settlers who were cutting down the trees had left that one block.

There was also another area at Ngawapurua, between Pahīatua and Woodville.

“And of course the jewel in the crown of Aotearoa is the national wildlife centre at Pukaha/Mt Bruce, which is also home to Mapuna, the last remaining white kiwi,” Collis says.

Those attending the ceremony that day were given family passes to the wildlife centre so they could experience the bush and bird life.