Bill McCardle was born in Pahīatua and is descended from the man who was instrumental in establishing the township. Photo / Public Art Heritage Aotearoa ​NZ

A piece that once hung on the wall at Avalon Studios is now undergoing restoration.

The mosaic, which depicts people in various performing arts, was created by Bill McCardle, who was not only born in Pahīatua, but also descended from the man who was instrumental in the formation of the township.

The artwork by Bill McCardle at Avalon Studios in the 1970s. It is now undergoing restoration. Photo / Public Art Heritage Aotearoa ​NZ

The restoration of the piece, made from glass, ceramic and steel, is being undertaken by Public Art Heritage of Aotearoa New Zealand.

A spokesperson from the trust says the panel is currently in safe storage and they hope to work on it later in the year.

The trust was able to find the panels relatively intact. Photo / Public Art Heritage Aotearoa ​NZ

Their May newsletter states they have been able to retrieve the pieces of the broken panel and are working to develop a process to repair it.

“The possibility of being able to reassemble the panel looks good.”

According to information published on the trust website, supplied by the McCardle family, aided by Claire Bibby who helped them put together the history, Bill, also known as William Wilson McCardle III, was born in Pahīatua in 1929.

His father, Claude, was the second of eight children of William McCardle II.

Bill attended Pahīatua District High School before going on to Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

When he left school, he worked as a draughtsman before enrolling at Auckland University.

However, he left before he could complete his studies due to his family’s financial situation.

Another of Bill McCardle's artworks.

He began working as a freelance artist in the 1960s in Ponsonby, Auckland, entering art competitions, creating murals and working with materials such as beaten copper and paint-on velvet.

The mural by Bill McCardle was created for Avalon Studios in the 1970s. It is now undergoing restoration. Photo / Public Art Heritage Aotearoa ​NZ

It was in the early 1970s when “he was given the opportunity to design a mural for the New Zealand Broadcasting [Corporation’s] Television Centre at Avalon, which opened in 1975″, the website states.

Claire says she’s pleased the mural has been able to be saved and is being restored.

“Unless art is reclaimed, it can be lost forever,” she says.

The first William McCardle came to New Zealand in 1862, according to an obituary published in the Kawhia Settler in January 1922 and available on Papers Past.

“Pahīatua owes not only its name but its very existence to Mr McCardle,” the article states.

He was one of two representatives on the Wairarapa North County Council of the Alfredton riding (electoral district) and was instrumental in getting the county of Pahīatua formed into a separate riding of Wairarapa North county.

The article states in May 1876, McCardle explored the area forming the county of Pahīatua and urged for settlement of the area.

According to Wikipedia, he was one of several landholders who would go on to settle the land and subdivide.

It’s believed a memorial oak tree was planted at Mangatainoka School although Claire is unsure if the tree still stands.