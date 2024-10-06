Pahīatua ambulance station still awaiting nod for construction

Terry Blacktop, Central Regional Trust Board chairman for Hato Hone St John, said they were still committed to the project.

“We acknowledge that this would not be possible without our generous donors, supporters, and the great work of our fundraising teams and area committees,” Blacktop said.

The Pahīatua project is part of a larger vision to expand ambulance services nationwide and earlier this year was featured as one of the 10 new stations in the Light the Way Annual Appeal.

Blacktop said there were positive developments regarding additional funding, but was unable to provide any further details.

He reiterated that the funds raised to date were securely managed by St John and they remained optimistic that subject to additional funding being secured, construction would commence within the next 12 months.

The Pahīatua community’s need for a new station came about when the old station “outgrew its usefulness”, according to David Lea, who was chairman of the sub-committee behind fundraising for the station.

He said it was basically just a shed with an office but it served its purpose.

The new building is planned to be more than just a shed, with equipment giving those who man the station the ability to treat some cases, as well as a place for staff to sleep.

Lea said they had initially raised $1 million for the new station, which would be in Tui St, but increases in compliance costs had driven prices up, hence the need for more funding.

These costs were around the equipment needed for the station as well as earthquake standards.

He said he was comfortable the funding had been sourced.

While there was a perception that more priority had been given to the bigger centres, Lea believed that was not the case.

The spokesperson said Pahīatua was more than just a dot on the map.

“It’s a vibrant community where the organisation is already deeply embedded.

“Beyond the planned new station, Hato Hone St John is actively involved in numerous community programmes in and around Pahīatua, including the Caring Caller Programme, which offers companionship to those feeling lonely, and the Waka Ora Health Shuttle service, providing free transport for those needing to get to medical appointments.

The new station would be seen as a vital addition to those efforts, providing a much-needed base for emergency services in the region.

“While the road ahead may have its share of bumps, the spirit of generosity and community that fuels this project is stronger than ever.”

