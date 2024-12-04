Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Pahīatua ambulance station build due to start in the new year

Bush Telegraph
The site for Pahiatua's new two-bay ambulance station.

Construction on the new Pahīatua ambulance station could start as early as mid-January.

Terry Blacktop, chairman of the Hato Hone St John Central Regional Trust Board, said St John had instructed quantity surveyors Kingstons to re-engage with contractors who had previously tendered for the project to update their pricing given that time had passed since their original tender.

“We have also asked them to confirm their availability for a mid-late January 2025 start,” he said.

Blacktop said a significant bequest to St John meant the project to build the new station could start earlier than expected and all funds already raised by the community and the recent Light the Way Annual Appeal were being held safely by the local team.

A new ambulance station for Pahīatua was part of St John’s larger vision to expand ambulance services nationwide.

Earlier this year, it was featured as one of the 10 new stations in St John’s Annual Appeal, a fundraising campaign that rallied communities across the country to support its vital work.

The appeal focused on raising funds for new ambulance stations around the motu.

Beyond the planned new station, St John was actively involved in numerous community programmes in and around Pahiatua, including the Caring Caller Programme, which offered companionship to those feeling lonely, and the Waka Ora Health Shuttle service, providing free transport for those needing to get to medical appointments.

The new ambulance station was seen as a vital addition to these efforts, providing a much-needed base for emergency services in the region. And while the road ahead may have had its share of bumps, the spirit of generosity and community that fuelled the project was stronger than ever.

To learn more about the community programmes and how you can support Hato Hone St John in Pahīatua, visit Community Programmes | Hato Hone St John

