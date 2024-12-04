The site for Pahiatua's new two-bay ambulance station.

Construction on the new Pahīatua ambulance station could start as early as mid-January.

Terry Blacktop, chairman of the Hato Hone St John Central Regional Trust Board, said St John had instructed quantity surveyors Kingstons to re-engage with contractors who had previously tendered for the project to update their pricing given that time had passed since their original tender.

“We have also asked them to confirm their availability for a mid-late January 2025 start,” he said.

Blacktop said a significant bequest to St John meant the project to build the new station could start earlier than expected and all funds already raised by the community and the recent Light the Way Annual Appeal were being held safely by the local team.

A new ambulance station for Pahīatua was part of St John’s larger vision to expand ambulance services nationwide.