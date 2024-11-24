Opinion: When times get tough, stay strong with Farmstrong

Farming and growing are already demanding professions, filled with numerous obstacles, and when extreme weather like floods, cyclones, and storms add to the strain, it can be overwhelming.

In these moments, it’s important to remember: it’s okay not to be okay – but it’s equally vital to know where to find help.

Farming and growing are challenging professions and weather events can add to those challenges. Photo / Leanne Warr

The new Getting Through platform, developed by Farmstrong and funded by Health NZ, offers free resources aimed at supporting rural communities.

Accessible through rural sector organizations, these resources can be easily shared via the website: .

Combining personal stories with professional psychological guidance, Getting Through provides farmers and growers with practical strategies to build resilience and manage the challenges they face.

This platform is particularly valuable for rural communities, where isolation can be exacerbated by geographic barriers and access to in-person care is limited.

Online services like telehealth, online counselling, and platforms such as Getting Through play an essential role in expanding mental health support for those in need.

Farmstrong, a national provider of rural mental health and wellbeing services, is dedicated to helping farmers, growers, and their families cope with the stresses of farming through accessible, practical resources and tools.