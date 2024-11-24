Opinion: When times get tough, stay strong with Farmstrong

Sheep and beef farmer Mike Butterick, the MP for Wairarapa. Photo / Supplied
OPINION
By Mike Butterick, MP for Wairarapa
A new online platform designed to provide mental health resources and support for farmers and growers facing stress from extreme weather events has been officially launched by Matt Doocey, Minister for Mental Health.
As adverse weather events become more frequent and severe, they pose an increasing challenge for our farmers and growers.
It’s crucial to remind people that they’re not alone, and with the right support, they can navigate tough times and emerge stronger.
Accessible through rural sector organizations, these resources can be easily shared via the website: .
Combining personal stories with professional psychological guidance, Getting Through provides farmers and growers with practical strategies to build resilience and manage the challenges they face.
This platform is particularly valuable for rural communities, where isolation can be exacerbated by geographic barriers and access to in-person care is limited.
Online services like telehealth, online counselling, and platforms such as Getting Through play an essential role in expanding mental health support for those in need.
Farmstrong, a national provider of rural mental health and wellbeing services, is dedicated to helping farmers, growers, and their families cope with the stresses of farming through accessible, practical resources and tools.