No matter what the powers that be say, our health system is broken.
Is it beyond repair? I’m not an expert in bureaucracy, but at this point, I believe the system is “drowning” in too much red tape, too many people with control over the money making the rules and not listening to those who know the pressures on the ground.
It’s not just the hospitals and local general practice clinics.
We have an ambulance service where there aren’t enough vehicles or staff to attend to emergencies.
I’ve seen too many stories lately where there have been poor outcomes because those tasked with the responsibility of helping them have made the wrong call, based on what’s available at the time.