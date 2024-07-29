Opinion: ‘Meaningful’ experience at Kura Reo

By Shannon Mihaere
For the second year in a row, I made the trip to Dannevirke for the Rangitāne Kura Reo. Last year was the first time I attended a Kura Reo. I had heard how difficult Kura Reo could be as a beginner and had braced myself to feel rather out of my depth. Kura Reo are designed to challenge you, push your limits and demolish any concept of the comfort zone. But it’s done in a manageable way for you, and with so much aroha.
At that time I sat in the beginners’ group, an āhuru mōwai (safe haven) that settled my nerves about not being able to string a sentence together. In this classroom, we were able to be bilingual while everywhere else in the Kura Reo is reserved for te reo Māori only. My father, a 65-year-old kaumātua, sat within a similar beginners’ rōpū for kaumātua learners. We each had a fabulous time. In my group I was introduced to whanaunga I had never met before, taken to historical sites of significance to Rangitāne and met many people of Dannevirke who had committed to learning te reo. It lit a fire in my puku to get better at te reo Māori.
That very next week I enrolled at Te Wananga Takiura in Auckland, a one-year full immersion te reo Māori course where you spend every day speaking and learning te reo.