Opinion: Huge potential in using yearling bulls for breeding

Bull management involves ensuring the right number of healthy bulls for your herd, minimising stress and reducing injury risks. A correct ratio depends on your herd’s size and percentage of pregnant cows. Generally, one yearling bull per 20 heifers is advisable.

Selection of bulls is important and consideration of their health, age, size, and temperament are all important factors. Keeping your bulls in good condition before and during mating periods and ensuring their diet and body score are appropriate are also important considerations. Regular checks and quarantine are essential to maintain a healthy herd. Monitoring their mating performance by comparing expected and actual in-calf rates is important to ensure they are doing their job correctly!

By using yearlings, this can help farmers extend their bulls’ working lives by a year, which can result in a lower spend of bulls for your herd. With yearlings being young, they have a higher chance of being free of structural problems, as they are lean, keen and exuberant.

It must be noted that although they have a lot to offer, they do need to be effectively managed as their youth and psychological status require it.

What is the difference between a yearling and a bull

The age gap between a bull and a yearling can be compared to big brother versus little brother. Yearlings are still in the growth stage, and they are still learning. Even though they are more agile and fitter, they are not necessarily stronger than older bulls. This makes them prone to get injured more often, especially if in with other males. A well-planned health regime to keep them in top condition, keeping on top of internal and external parasites is essential.

Sometimes the older bulls don’t quite get their priorities in the right order. They are more prone to fight with other bulls first and mate cows later!

Why use young stock?

Yearlings are much easier to manage than older and much larger and stronger bulls and this is why breeders prefer to use them. Being quieter, they often mix better with others in the paddock and they are quick to adapt to a new environment..

The cost of a yearling bull is significantly cheaper to produce and with an extended year in production from an older bull, costs will be spread over more calves produced.

By using genetically superior bulls as young as possible to yearling heifers, you can maximise genetic improvements by lowering generation intervals.

Are yearlings sexually mature and up to the job?

Yearlings are up to the job if they are well-grown, in good condition, are 12 months or older, with a scrotal circumference of 32cm or more (12-18 month).

Inexperienced, a little clumsy and awkward - but they will improve in time and with practice.

Management when it comes to mating

Yearlings are better in the paddock with their peers. When older bulls are joined, the dominance begins, and the job can become wasteful and inefficient as the job turns into a tussling match.

Yearlings can handle between 25-30 females at one time.

While you might think that young bulls are going to sire small calves, there is no relationship between the size of the bull and the weights of his calves. The birth weight of a calf is heritable, so genetics will decide the size of the calf.

And remember when the job is done, they will be a little weary, so move them to a paddock with a good lot of feed, a nice shady tree and ample water.