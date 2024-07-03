Obituary: Jadwiga Cooper - one of NZ’s first refugees

The Pahiatua Museum did a floral display in the grotto, in honour of Jadwiga Cooper, who passed away last month. Jadwiga (nee Janek) was one of more than 700 children who came from Poland to live at Pahiatua camp during World War II.
Jadwiga Cooper (nee Jarka) was known for her generosity.
So it seemed fitting that she would gift a costume to Pahiatua Museum, for its display on the history of the Pahiatua Camp where Jadwiga would spend the latter part of her childhood.
Jadwiga, aged 96, passed away last month at a rest home in Albany where she had been living since moving from her home in Orewa.
She was one of more than 700 children who came to New Zealand as a Polish refugee in 1944.
Janek (who came to be known as John) and Jadwiga were deported to the Pavlodar region in Kazahkstan.
Then in 1941, Germany attacked Russia, which led to the latter joining the allied countries.
The Polish people in exile were granted amnesty, or the freedom to leave, but without the means to do so.
Some made their way to Persia (Iran) and from there they were sent to friendly countries.
Jadwiga and Janek left for New Zealand in September 1944, arriving on a ship in Wellington harbour on November 1, 1944.
They were transported by train to Pahiatua. In the eulogy, her son-in-law Richard talked of her memories of seeing Wellington harbour for the first time after five years in war-torn countries.
“[It] was the first sign of freedom, a country so open and clean, houses scattered on the green hills.”
Richard talked of another recollection of the train ride from Wellington to Pahiatua, where people lined the railway tracks, cheering and waving to the children.
“This was a defining moment in her life,” he said. “In her words, she never forgot the love and friendship that New Zealanders extended to her and her brother, along with all the other survivors.”
Janek recalled in a chapter of the book New Zealand’s First Refugees that they had few material possessions when they arrived, but expected their stay would be short, enabling them to join their surviving relatives in Poland.