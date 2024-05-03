Norsewood Lions honour Past District Governor Marianna Schrijvers-Domper with Fellowship

Norsewood Lions Club President Sandra Cordell; Marianna Schrijvers-Domper with her award and Mike Tod of Takapau Lions.

A long-time member of Norsewood Lions Club has received a prestigious award.

Past District Governor Marianna Schrijvers-Domper was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award last month by Norsewood Lions Club for her service to the club and the community and also her service to the Lions District and Lions Clubs International.

The awardis named after the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones. It is the highest form of recognition for outstanding individuals consistent with the purpose of Lions.

Marianna has been a member of Norsewood Lions Club for more than 28 years and has held many positions including president, secretary, treasurer, and LCIF co-ordinator. She served on the District Cabinet from 2015 and was District Governor in 2019 when a very successful district Convention was hosted in Dannevirke in March.

She didn’t know that she was the recipient of this prestigious award until after 35 of her closest family, friends and members of Norsewood Lions Club had shared dinner and dessert at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

The ceremony was officiated by Past District Governor Mike Tod of Takapau Lions Club. Also to be commended is Marianna’s husband, Simon, who managed to keep the award a secret while he co-ordinated their 4 daughters plus Dannevirke friends to ‘happen to be at the Club for dinner on the same night’.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.



