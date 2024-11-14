Heather is grateful to the school for the use of the facilities, as there is no hall big enough for the many exhibits in the small Tararua District township.
“Without the school’s availability, we would be stuck,” she says.
There were 343 exhibits this year, a show record and a number which exceeded the amount of green bottles Heather had on hand and she resorted to using aluminium bases previously used by the Women’s Institute.
There were 47 children’s entries and 26 adult entries, with nine new adult entries.
“[It was] a wonderful show which was much enjoyed by the people who visited,” Heather says.
The new owners of Dannevirke Mitre 10 came along to the prizegiving to give out the prizes.
Heather gave thanks to all those who entered as well as its supporters and the judges from Otawhao-Takapau Women’s Insititute.
“Four ladies who have done a marvellous job,” she says. “They had quite a challenge.”
One thing she offered those present was a little advice from the judges on picking the perfect bloom.
“Don’t just look at your flower. Look at the leaves, or whatever else you have picked for presentation, because sometimes you have a perfect flower but some insect has made a terrible mess of the leaves. Or the weather.”
Which would then lead to the bloom being disqualified.
Heather also thanked her helpers. “I couldn’t do it without you,” she says.