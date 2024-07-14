Museum curios: what’s the story behind these shields?

The Dannevirke Gallery of History would love to know more about these shields.

The volunteers at Dannevirke’s Gallery of History would love to know more about five shields at the museum, based in Dannevirke’s old courthouse.

President Murray Holden says they have been unable to identify what the shields are or where they come from.

Made from cast fibrous plaster, he can only guess that they came from the Army drill hall in McPhee Street, which was demolished in 1964, as they appear to be military shields.

If any readers have any information on the shields, they can contact the museum by email: dannevirkegalleryofhistory@xtra.co.nz or phone them on 06 374 6300.