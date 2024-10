This was found at the Pahīatua Museum and they would like to know its history.

Pahīatua Museum would like to know more about this piece.

It was found in amongst some of the collection at the museum, but apart from a date in one corner and some initials in another corner, the owner or original maker of the piece is a mystery.

From the inscribed date, it appears it was made in the early 20th century.

If you have any information which can help the museum, you can email them at pahiatuamuseum@gmail.com.