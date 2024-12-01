Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Mangatainoka motors classics day brings in the veterans

Leanne Warr
By
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
2 mins to read
Francis Pointon came up from the Wairarapa in his 1918 Essex for the Mangatainoka Motors show and shine day - classic and vintage cars - held at Tui Brewery.

Francis Pointon came up from the Wairarapa in his 1918 Essex for the Mangatainoka Motors show and shine day - classic and vintage cars - held at Tui Brewery.

Francis Pointon is a bit of a classic car enthusiast.

He started off working as a motor mechanic in the 1970s and began collecting vintage and classic cars.

“I had friends who were into vintage cars,” he says.

Francis brought along his 1918 Essex to Tui Breweries Mangatainoka Motors vintage and classics day last weekend, the last for the year of monthly show days at the brewery which give collectors and enthusiasts the chance to show off their pride and joy for fellow enthusiasts and members of the public.

Francis says his Essex is the oldest in New Zealand and he came across it 10 years ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was restored in the 1990s.

The Essex was produced by the Essex Motor Company from 1918 until 1922 and then trading under Hudson Motor Company in Detroit, Michigan, until 1933.

“They used the Essex range to make a cheaper range of cars,” Francis says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The car was also known to set speed records, although Francis, who came up from the Wairarapa for the day, kept to Route 52 so he could cruise along under the speed limit and not hold up traffic on the state highway.

A 1924 Morris Cowley.
A 1924 Morris Cowley.
A 1930 Austin Seven.
A 1930 Austin Seven.
There was plenty to pique an enthusiast's interest.
There was plenty to pique an enthusiast's interest.
A Daimler.
A Daimler.
This Chevy Camaro was on show.
This Chevy Camaro was on show.
A 1956 Chevy.
A 1956 Chevy.
There was a range of cars from fairly modern day to some produced more than 100 years ago.
There was a range of cars from fairly modern day to some produced more than 100 years ago.

There were plenty of other vehicles to pique onlookers' interests, from a 1924 Morris Cowley to a 1956 Chevy.

Winners:

Most Original: Ford Prefect, Philip Davies

Local Star: Ford Zephyr MK 1, John Chapman

People’s Choice: 1982 Lancia HPE, Kieran Williams

Furthest Travelled: Kieran Williams

Star of the Show: Rover P6 Saloon V8, Kevin Fleming.

Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news