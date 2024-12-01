Francis Pointon came up from the Wairarapa in his 1918 Essex for the Mangatainoka Motors show and shine day - classic and vintage cars - held at Tui Brewery.

Francis Pointon is a bit of a classic car enthusiast.

He started off working as a motor mechanic in the 1970s and began collecting vintage and classic cars.

“I had friends who were into vintage cars,” he says.

Francis brought along his 1918 Essex to Tui Breweries Mangatainoka Motors vintage and classics day last weekend, the last for the year of monthly show days at the brewery which give collectors and enthusiasts the chance to show off their pride and joy for fellow enthusiasts and members of the public.

Francis says his Essex is the oldest in New Zealand and he came across it 10 years ago.