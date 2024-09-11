The proposed toll would be $4.30 each trip for light vehicles and $8.60 for heavy vehicles (over 3500kg).

However, the proposal has upset many members of the Tararua District who are outraged not only at the proposed cost, but also at the 11th hour announcement.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis. Photo / RNZ - Tom Kitchin

Mayor Tracey Collis spoke at the Tararua District Council Community Development and Wellbeing committee saying it wasn’t a complete surprise, at least with the Ō2NL.

“I think December last year was the first time we would have started to hear noises from Waka Kotahi that the revenue they had coming in did not match what they needed to bring the roads up to standard.”

She said she had asked questions around Te Ahu a Turanga, particularly as the possibility of tolling the road had not been discussed in the consenting process nor was there an infrastructure plan.

“Even in the timeframe that they’ve got left, I don’t believe it is possible to get that full infrastructure in place. Since then I guess the rulings around it is that as long as they notify before the road is open that they can toll, they’re within their rights to do that.”

Collis said as part of tolling a road, there had to be a free alternative, which in this case would be either the Saddle Rd or the Pahīatua Track.

If the Saddle Rd, for instance, was returned to the control of the council, what would that mean in terms of cost to ratepayers?

She said she understood maintenance was in excess of $1 million a year and even if the traffic were to reduce down to a third on that road, that was still a significant cost to ratepayers.

Chief executive Bryan Nicholson said the other roads the NZTA were looking at tolling were new and improved roads.

He said the Manawatū Gorge road was an asset that failed.

“I think that’s fundamentally one of the bigger differences from the other roads that they’re building to help traffic flow.

“Ours is a replacement, a repair almost, there’s just no point in repairing the gorge.”

Nicholson said that for anyone travelling from the Tararua District over the highway and down to Wellington, they would potentially be facing a double whammy with tolls on the Ō2NL.

Gilmore said he felt it was a “bit of a slap in the face” that they were finding out about the proposed toll so late.

“A lot of people have made plans based off a promise, so [it’s] pretty disappointing.”

He said the proposal appeared to breach at least two of the points of NZTA’s policy.

“I absolutely share Mayor Tracey’s concerns about the potential burden on our ratepayers and it is actually one of the bigger concerns that I have.

“If a viable or a safe and free alternative must be provided for a state highway, our ratepayers should not have to fund that for the Government to be able to toll.”

Gilmore said there were potential consent issues that were not raised at the time of consenting.

Kieran McAnulty: The proposal should be scrapped. Photo / Warren Buckland

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty weighed in via social media saying the proposal was wrong and should be scrapped.

“This highway replaces the broken Manawatū Gorge road and is a critical link between Manawatū and the Tararua District, as well as surrounding regions like Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

“This road was paid for by the Labour Government - there are no costs that need to be recovered.”

McAnulty said tolls could be a way to bring forward building brand new roads that might otherwise not happen, whereas Te Ahu a Turanga was a replacement for a road that couldn’t be used.

“It is an act of bad faith to dump a toll on it a year out from completion.”

He urged people in the community to make a submission and let the Government know the proposal should be dumped.

MP for Wairarapa Mike Butterick said the Government had instructed NZTA to consider tolling on all new roads, including Te Ahu a Turanga.

He said funds raised could help pay for roading maintenance and the further infrastructure New Zealand needed.

“I really urge people to put their view forward. Following submissions, NZTA will produce a summary of community input. The Government will support NZTA to toll this road if this is their recommendation in due course. The final decision sits with the minister, who is subject to Cabinet approval.”

Public meeting, 7pm Tuesday, September 17, supper room, Woodville Stadium.











