The proposed tolling of Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway has upset many people in the Tararua District.
A public meeting has been called over the proposal by NZTA/Waka Kotahi to place a toll on Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua highway.
Tararua District Councillor Scott Gilmore said the meeting had been organised for Tuesday evening at 7pm at the supper room in Woodville Stadium.
The proposal, announced last week by NZTA, was to introduce a toll for the highway which is expected to be completed mid-2025.
The transport agency opened up consultation with permission from the Minister of Transport following assessments on the road, as well as the planned Ōtaki to north of Levin highway (Ō2NL), that showed tolling to be a feasible option.
Both roads were considered vital transport links in their areas and the funds generated from the tolls would be used to support activities connected to each project, such as planning, design, supervision and construction of the roads.
“I think December last year was the first time we would have started to hear noises from Waka Kotahi that the revenue they had coming in did not match what they needed to bring the roads up to standard.”
She said she had asked questions around Te Ahu a Turanga, particularly as the possibility of tolling the road had not been discussed in the consenting process nor was there an infrastructure plan.
“Even in the timeframe that they’ve got left, I don’t believe it is possible to get that full infrastructure in place. Since then I guess the rulings around it is that as long as they notify before the road is open that they can toll, they’re within their rights to do that.”
Collis said as part of tolling a road, there had to be a free alternative, which in this case would be either the Saddle Rd or the Pahīatua Track.
If the Saddle Rd, for instance, was returned to the control of the council, what would that mean in terms of cost to ratepayers?
She said she understood maintenance was in excess of $1 million a year and even if the traffic were to reduce down to a third on that road, that was still a significant cost to ratepayers.
Chief executive Bryan Nicholson said the other roads the NZTA were looking at tolling were new and improved roads.
He said the Manawatū Gorge road was an asset that failed.
“I think that’s fundamentally one of the bigger differences from the other roads that they’re building to help traffic flow.
“Ours is a replacement, a repair almost, there’s just no point in repairing the gorge.”
He urged people in the community to make a submission and let the Government know the proposal should be dumped.
MP for Wairarapa Mike Butterick said the Government had instructed NZTA to consider tolling on all new roads, including Te Ahu a Turanga.
He said funds raised could help pay for roading maintenance and the further infrastructure New Zealand needed.
“I really urge people to put their view forward. Following submissions, NZTA will produce a summary of community input. The Government will support NZTA to toll this road if this is their recommendation in due course. The final decision sits with the minister, who is subject to Cabinet approval.”
Public meeting, 7pm Tuesday, September 17, supper room, Woodville Stadium.