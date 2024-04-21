Bernie Walsh (incoming) and Buck Mackay (outgoing) Dannevirke Rugby Park groundsmen shake hands as they highlight an upcoming Anzac Day rugby match between Manawatu Evergreens and Hawkes Bay Saracens.

Bernie Walsh (incoming) and Buck Mackay (outgoing) Dannevirke Rugby Park groundsmen shake hands as they highlight an upcoming Anzac Day rugby match between Manawatu Evergreens and Hawkes Bay Saracens.

After “about 25 years” Buck Mackay has retired as the groundsman at Dannevirke’s Rugby Park.

Dannevirke Sub-union chairman Warren Hutching says Buck has been a huge servant to Dannevirke rugby over 50 years as a player, coach, referee and groundsman.

He took on the latter role from Rex Mulinder, who had in turn accepted the job when Buck’s father George retired.

Buck is still on the Rugby Sub-union and was made a Life Member several years ago. When he tried to retire from that, he was told he had to stay on as he was the only one to remember what used to happen.

Buck was a referee for many years until illness prevailed but he recovered to become the groundsman four to five days a week.

This involved cutting the three grounds, taking an hour each in the winter season, trimming and mole ploughing in summer, clearing away rubbish and repairing broken glass after the weekends, ensuring the changing facilities were clean and showers turned off, and even repairing fences and maintaining security.

He said the Dannevirke Sub-union was always short of cash and so he did many maintenance jobs himself.

One of Buck’s commitments he enjoyed was talking to Pat Walshe on Dannevirke Radio every Thursday about upcoming matches, although he said it took a while to get used to it. That way he kept the public informed about anything rugby.

He said the building of the grandstand and the Ruahine Clubrooms were significant developments in his time and the games hosted were his highlight, especially in the Bebbington Shield era when Dannevirke was strong.

The Dannevirke Rugby Sub-union wishes Buck all the best for the future in his retirement knowing he still won’t be far from Rugby Park, especially if new groundsman Bernie Walsh needs a hand or advice.

Bernie said he was looking forward to keeping Buck’s legacy going.

He said he will be able to put his handyman skills to good use just like Buck – he loves the game in all its forms - playing, coaching, managing and now maintaining its facilities.

Both men note an important game is coming up on Anzac Day at 1pm when the Hawkes Bay Saracens play the Manawatu Evergreens. They even found the old signs from previous games in the shed!





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.