KayJay Angus: The only stud to have genetics from Dunoon Prime Minister

KayJay FatBoy T641: Strong KayJay bloodlines, deep maternal volume that weighs, thick heavy muscling that weighs, wide base with strong bone.

By Roddy Kjestrup

Here at KayJay we run a breeding programme that pushes the boundaries when it comes to performance and production while maintaining the functional, efficient package that the traditional Angus cattle beast is best known for.

Like many, KayJay has never been fortunate enough to have genuine scale in terms of farm size. Therefore, cattle and sheep have had to perform at every age and stage to make the business viable.

This is where the boundaries get pushed, and we learn what can be achieved when trying to add as much value into a carcass as possible, while maintaining the core fundamentals of a functional animal.

Lot 10: KayJay Bomb Squad T619, sired by Dunoon Prime Minister P758. Bomb Squad and his mother pre-weaning in March 2023 - Bomb Squad weaned at over 70 per cent of his dam's body weight.

Over the years we have seen the demand for KayJay genetics explode and we now have bulls traveling nationwide. With the goal to be a well-known and reputable source of genetics in the market, we are pleased to see this coming to fruition with KayJay-bred weaners in hot demand around the country.

Here in the Wairarapa, the top line of Angus steers were again KayJay genetics, with Andy and Bridget Mathewson’s ever-strong line fetching $1230.

This year’s sale team is another strong team of bulls with consistency and depth from lot 1 through to 45, and some real stars coming through.

KayJay is also becoming known for the festivities during and after our bull sale with a large crowd enjoying refreshments, a live band and the shuttle to and from town.

Accommodation and deferred payment are available.

Please get in touch.

Farm facts

590ha

Calving 150 stud cows

Calving 45 stud heifers

Lambing 2000 ewes

Lambing 500 hoggets

All lambs and cattle finished on-farm.

Dunoon Prime Minister.

This year KayJay has the first sons by Dunoon Prime Minister, the Australasian high seller of 2020, selling for $140,000. KayJay is the only stud in NZ to have these genetics available.