The Waiarapa line is closing between December 27, 2024 and February 9, 2025.

KiwiRail has advised it is not going ahead with plans to temporarily reopen the Northern Diversion freight line between Masterton and Pahiatua.

The plan had been to open the line so it could be used to rail-freight logs for about four weeks while the Wairarapa line is closed for major upgrade work this summer.

“We considered the Northern Diversion as an option for keeping logs moving by rail, which would mean sending them the long way around from the depot at Waingawa, up through Pahiatua where it joins the main trunk line, and down to Wellington,” KiwiRail chief capital planning and assest development officer Dave Gordon said.

“We were keen to keep trucks off the road, but looking at the short timeframe and low volumes of freight likely to be going through, we cannot sustain the case to invest in this option.”

KiwiRail said the extra log freight on the road between January 13 and February 9, 2025 would be about 12 to 13 trucks per day between Waingawa (South of Masterton) and Wellington.