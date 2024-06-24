It is rather nice growing old!

Kem Ormond finds being able to wear bright-coloured clothes one of the more enjoyable aspects of growing older.

OPINION

I never thought I would hear myself say this, let alone put it in writing, but I am quite enjoying moving into my more mature years!

It is not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Although sometimes my body thinks differently!

I have just had six weeks in Europe, and I must say it was nice to be offered a seat regularly on the underground by someone much younger than myself. Ten years ago, when I was last there, this would not have happened - the hair wasn’t grey. I was able to get senior prices into a lot of attractions in Europe and didn’t even need to show identification. Although I am not sure if that was so great, obviously I looked like a senior.

I am not too proud to pull out my gold card when I go to the movies or buy something from my favourite hardware store. In fact I zap at everyone and everywhere I can.

I feel I can head off to bed early and no questions are asked and oh afternoon naps in the weekend are just glorious.

Sneakers are now my favourite footwear for work, play or even evening wear - no more uncomfortable heels for me. I have found out that I can now wear big colourful glasses and get away with it, bright clothes, in-your-face earrings and whatever colour lipstick I desire. Elastic is my friend and painted nails are for any age. See how great growing old is!

Billowing dresses and wide-legged trousers are taking over my wardrobe and I seem to have acquired a handbag addiction ... although that may have always been with me, can’t just blame that on ageing.

I can now take strolls, not runs, and I have taken up hobbies like painting, and pilates (well almost) and spend more time learning about various things that did not interest me when I was young but am most fascinated about now.

Collaborating with younger colleagues is great as I can keep up with all the latest trends in fashion, films, and cosmetics.

Along with the more mature years do come a few downsides like being called “dear” or “love” and I was once asked if I needed help filling out an online form on the council’s computer, but oh what a small price to pay compared to the fun I am now having.

They say you are only as old as you feel and at the moment, I am enjoying my age and appreciate every day!



