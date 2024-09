A few punters braved the wind in the stands to watch the action at Woodville-Pahīatua racing club's meeting.

Windy and cold would probably have been the best way to describe the race day at Woodville-Pahiatua Racing Club last weekend.

The second race at Woodville-Pahīatua racing club's raceday started off with a field of six and only three finished the race.

Rain was threatening in the first race of the day at Woodville-Pahīatua racing club for members' day. Fortunately, all riders made it over the hurdles safely.

The club hosted members’ day, part of racing’s Spring Carnival at the Woodville racecourse, but punters could be forgiven for thinking it was still winter with a blustery cold wind blowing through the stands.