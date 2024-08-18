Members of the Herbertville Hall and Community Inc committee, which was behind the project to get a new roof for the Herbertville Hall. From left: Chantelle Speedy, Anna Speedy and Justine Welch. Other committee members were unable to be there.
A project to build a new roof for a hall in the beach community of Herbertville is finally complete, with help from various organisations and businesses.
And the committee behind the project held a celebration to thank those who had helped make the completion of the build a reality.
The celebration was also a time to reflect on the importance of such places as community hubs.
The hall has seen some extraordinary events in its history.
Wainui was renamed Herbertville on July 1, 1883 and some years later, court sittings would be held at the hall.
The jail was just over the road, Top says and the police were just next door.
“This old building has been used for everything.”
Top recalls coming down to the hall with his parents along with everyone else in the community to farewell soldiers off to war during World War II.
But the town of Herbertville can lay claim to at least one incident during that time in which the war in the Pacific came very close to our shores.
Top says back then, the Japanese knew that the two best places for their landing craft were Porongahau and Herbertville beaches, adding that residents were told to have dugouts with food and water away from their houses in case the Japanese invaded.
The Home Guard had a depot at Herbertville hall and a station was at Cape Turnagain, with each of the eight to 10 men armed with a .303 rifle.
On Christmas Day, 1944, one local was coming around the road into the village and spotted a Japanese submarine out behind the waves, but when she tried to alert the Home Guard, none of them answered the phone, because they’d had too much beer.
They never saw the submarine.
The hall has seen a number of functions such as Christmas parties, fancy dress, weddings and many dances and balls.
But in the last few years, the hall had needed a lot of maintenance and there were issues over ownership, but thanks to various contributions and help, they were able to work through those issues.
Brian Speedy says it had been a hectic period which involved the amalgamation of two committees.
“The accumulation of personnel and finances has sparked a whole lot of enthusiasm for re-roofing the hall.”
Anna Speedy, secretary of the Herbertville Hall and Community Incorporated Society, says getting the roof done was a big project, but they were able to get help not only from Tararua District Council, but also a grant through the Department of Internal Affairs.
She says another major contributor was Rangitane who donated $11,500 to boost the project and Dannevirke Community Board also helped with a grant of $4000.
Henare Kani, who was invited to give a karakia, says one of his reasons for accepting the invitation was because his great-great-grandmother was born in Herbertville and he had memories of visits to the community.
His great-great-grandmother was Rangitane and married a Ngati Kahungunu man from Porongahau.
He commented on the story of the Japanese during the war.
“I don’t think [they] would have done much good here,” he says adding that Wainui is te reo for the great stormy sea.
“I guess at times some of you here will know what that sort of looks like.”
Henare wished the community “all the best” for the hall.