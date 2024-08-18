According to Top Gollan, who did some research into the hall, it was built in 1880 by Eliza Hales from Weber, who owned a few sections in what was then known as Wainui.

“Many people had laid claim to building it, and building the whole village,” Top says.

“But I think I’ve got it right, back to that one.”

Eliza’s purpose was simple - she wanted a skating rink for her children - apparently between 1878 and 1888, “skating was very popular”.

Wainui was renamed Herbertville on July 1, 1883 and some years later, court sittings would be held at the hall.

The jail was just over the road, Top says and the police were just next door.

“This old building has been used for everything.”

Top recalls coming down to the hall with his parents along with everyone else in the community to farewell soldiers off to war during World War II.

But the town of Herbertville can lay claim to at least one incident during that time in which the war in the Pacific came very close to our shores.

Top says back then, the Japanese knew that the two best places for their landing craft were Porongahau and Herbertville beaches, adding that residents were told to have dugouts with food and water away from their houses in case the Japanese invaded.

The Home Guard had a depot at Herbertville hall and a station was at Cape Turnagain, with each of the eight to 10 men armed with a .303 rifle.

On Christmas Day, 1944, one local was coming around the road into the village and spotted a Japanese submarine out behind the waves, but when she tried to alert the Home Guard, none of them answered the phone, because they’d had too much beer.

They never saw the submarine.

The hall has seen a number of functions such as Christmas parties, fancy dress, weddings and many dances and balls.

“They were marvellous times.”

But in the last few years, the hall had needed a lot of maintenance and there were issues over ownership, but thanks to various contributions and help, they were able to work through those issues.

Brian Speedy says it had been a hectic period which involved the amalgamation of two committees.

“The accumulation of personnel and finances has sparked a whole lot of enthusiasm for re-roofing the hall.”

Anna Speedy, secretary of the Herbertville Hall and Community Incorporated Society, says getting the roof done was a big project, but they were able to get help not only from Tararua District Council, but also a grant through the Department of Internal Affairs.

She says another major contributor was Rangitane who donated $11,500 to boost the project and Dannevirke Community Board also helped with a grant of $4000.

Cyclone Gabrielle in February last year swept through Herbertville, causing major flooding at Herbertville Campground.

“2023 was challenging for the whole community,” Anna says.

She says funds from the Mayoral Relief Fund helped to support the community and the committee could focus on raising funds for the renovation.

Others were acknowledged for their contributions, either financially or via support to help get the project over the line.

Mayor Tracey Collis says halls “bring a community together in good times and in bad”.

“What the cyclone did last year has given the community that heart, that feel, and that drive to get this place back to what it needs to be for the community.”

Henare Kani's great-great-grandmother was born in Herbertville. Henare was there representing Rangitane who made a substantial donation to the hall renovation project.

Henare Kani, who was invited to give a karakia, says one of his reasons for accepting the invitation was because his great-great-grandmother was born in Herbertville and he had memories of visits to the community.

His great-great-grandmother was Rangitane and married a Ngati Kahungunu man from Porongahau.

He commented on the story of the Japanese during the war.

“I don’t think [they] would have done much good here,” he says adding that Wainui is te reo for the great stormy sea.

“I guess at times some of you here will know what that sort of looks like.”

Henare wished the community “all the best” for the hall.

“Building strong communities is what we really need.”

He says there are stories of Maori being good to the locals in the region, stretching from Porangahau to the Wairarapa.

“So it’s only befitting that our iwi of Rangitane and Ngati Kahungunui still do that today.”















