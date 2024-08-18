Some of the group attended a mediation hearing which was “an eye-opener” where suggestions were made that Meridian hadn’t even considered, John says.

He says the rail line passes just over the fence from the proposed lay-down area.

“Yet they had to scramble to look at the map.”

A major factor is also the traffic delivering aggregate to the site.

“If, like the Manawatū Gorge road replacement, they had to source aggregate from the South Island, then it is logical to bring it in rail dumper wagons and have a small siding direct on to the site.”

John says bringing the oversize turbine components from Napier port could be done in around 10 rail trips instead of a year of oversize trucks bringing them down one at a time with road disruptions.

He had previously brought up concerns with the roads, particularly Old Coach Rd, which would have to be widened to accommodate the trucks.

Experts from Meridian and affected councils were consulting and reports are starting to come through, but there are still numerous issues that haven’t been agreed on, John says.

“We just had a visit from a person hired to do a social impact assessment, something that should be done at the very beginning.

“Needless to say, doing this at the last moment means it won’t involve everyone concerned.”

The protection society has called on an experienced environment lawyer to guide them through the process, and he is doing so at a discounted rate.

However, they still need to raise $20,000 to help pay for costs.

Anyone able to contribute can do so in a donation box at Stay Sharp Barbershop in Eketahuna or contact Braddicks Contracting.



