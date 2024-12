Charolais Friesian Cross at the PGG Wrightson dairy beef sale held in Dannevirke on December 3.

Prices were reasonable at the PGG Wrightson stock sale in Dannevirke.

There were 249 weaner bulls offered fetching an average price of $633 with a minimum of $360 and the highest at $750.

These Friesian bulls looked like they would rather be out in the paddock enjoying the sun at the PGG Wrightson dairy beef sale held in Dannevirke.

These Hereford Friesian Cross were spring bulls at the PGG Wrightson dairy beef sale held at Dannevirke.

Thirteen weaner steers were offered for bidding with the minimum price of $650 and maximum of $700 for an average price of $692.