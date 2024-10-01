The people didn’t know there was another Coonoor and were quite excited, Maree says.
Coonoor, India, is in the Nilgris District up in the hills and has a population of about 60,000.
Maree says the road to the town reminds her a lot of the Remutakas, with 14 hairpin bends.
She says the area’s main industries are tea and vegetables, along with tourism.
“We visited a tea plantation and went to the daily Coonoor market.”
About 10 years ago, Maree says she saw a documentary on television that showed a toy train that would go from Ooty to Coonoor - this is probably the Nilgiri Mountain Railway which travels between the towns of Mettupalayam and Ooty via Coonoor.
Maree and Cushla signed up for a guided tour, where the tour company would organise for a driver to pick them up and take them around.
But she doesn’t think much of the driving.
“The traffic in India is just abysmal. There’s no lanes. There’s potholes and they just drive willy-nilly,” she says.