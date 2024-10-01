“We ended up about 300km away from Coonoor, India [so] we decided to go and have a visit.”

They took photos from their New Zealand version of Coonoor to show some of the locals.

Coonoor, New Zealand, near Dannevirke.

“We got a photo of us by the road signs,” Maree says.

“When we met people we showed them and told the story.”

Through interpreters, she adds.

The people didn’t know there was another Coonoor and were quite excited, Maree says.

Coonoor, India, is in the Nilgris District up in the hills and has a population of about 60,000.

Maree says the road to the town reminds her a lot of the Remutakas, with 14 hairpin bends.

Grains at the Coonoor market.

Flowers at the Coonoor market.

A tea plantation in Coonoor, India.

She says the area’s main industries are tea and vegetables, along with tourism.

“We visited a tea plantation and went to the daily Coonoor market.”

The bus station.

About 10 years ago, Maree says she saw a documentary on television that showed a toy train that would go from Ooty to Coonoor - this is probably the Nilgiri Mountain Railway which travels between the towns of Mettupalayam and Ooty via Coonoor.

Maree and Cushla signed up for a guided tour, where the tour company would organise for a driver to pick them up and take them around.

But she doesn’t think much of the driving.

“The traffic in India is just abysmal. There’s no lanes. There’s potholes and they just drive willy-nilly,” she says.

Being chauffeured around isn’t cheap, but the trip was well worth it, Maree adds.

“It’s something you only do once in your life.”



