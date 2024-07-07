Hazel Hodgetts and Elaine Atkinson have been friends for 85 years. Hazel was there to help Elaine celebrate her 90th birthday at the Eketahuna Club.
It’s a friendship that has stood the test of time.
Hazel Hodgetts and Elaine Atkinson met at Norsewood School when they were both 5 years old.
Hazel had started earlier, having celebrated her birthday in the first week of June, while Elaine’s birthday was at the end of June.
Elaine has just celebrated her 90th birthday, and of course Hazel was there to celebrate with her.
The gathering, held at the Eketahuna Club last weekend, included many of Elaine’s close relatives and friends, something that came as a bit of surprise to the Mauriceville resident, who had expected only a few people to turn up.