Friends who met at Norsewood School still friends 85 years later

Leanne Warr
By
3 mins to read
Hazel Hodgetts and Elaine Atkinson have been friends for 85 years. Hazel was there to help Elaine celebrate her 90th birthday at the Eketahuna Club.

It’s a friendship that has stood the test of time.

Hazel Hodgetts and Elaine Atkinson met at Norsewood School when they were both 5 years old.

Hazel had started earlier, having celebrated her birthday in the first week of June, while Elaine’s birthday was at the end of June.

Elaine has just celebrated her 90th birthday, and of course Hazel was there to celebrate with her.

The gathering, held at the Eketahuna Club last weekend, included many of Elaine’s close relatives and friends, something that came as a bit of surprise to the Mauriceville resident, who had expected only a few people to turn up.

Elaine Atkinson cuts the birthday cake.
Elaine says the club is where her husband, Logan, who was a member, spent much of his time playing snooker, so it seemed to be the appropriate place.

What’s even more unusual about Elaine’s life story is that she was born two months early in 1934.

“My mother was playing basketball in the morning,” she says.

That afternoon, Elaine, the eldest of seven, was born.

At 5 days old, she only weighed 2.5 pounds (1.1kg).

A collage of family photos through 90 years of Elaine Atkinson's life.
The World War II was yet to begin when Hazel and Elaine met at school in June 1939.

“We didn’t know much about the war,” Elaine says.

They note they never had any difficulties at Norsewood School and generally got along well with their fellow pupils.

Elaine left Norsewood School when her family moved to Foxton, but she was unable to continue with her education, getting a job to help support her siblings.

Hazel also never got the opportunity to attend secondary school.

Instead, she would begin teaching Sunday School, while living on a farm about 5km from Makotuku.

She would go on to become very involved in the local church, even playing the organ, while joining the local Ladies Guild.

She now lives in Carterton.

Elaine, meanwhile, joined the local Women’s Institute, remaining a member throughout the 60 or so years she has lived in Mauriceville.

While no longer involved in the institute, Elaine keeps herself busy with knitting projects and became well known for her neenish tarts, although she says she doesn’t bake anymore.

The pair don’t have any secrets to their long friendship, saying they were both just quiet, but got along well.

“I guess it’s the person,” Hazel says.

They reckon they’ve managed to keep up their friendship through distance via letters and Christmas cards, and these days talk every night on the phone.


