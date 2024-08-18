The board has paid for extra locks and strengthened doors and even resorted to using special locks that can’t be unpicked, but that hasn’t deterred the vandals.

Last month, the board contracted a plumber to fix the burner as it wouldn’t keep going due to the constant vandalism, but not long afterwards, the barbecue was vandalised again.

Ron says the repairs over the past four years have cost volunteers on the board thousands of dollars, meaning they’ve ultimately had to make the decision to take out the barbecue.

“It’s unfortunate.”

It’s believed the vandalism and theft only happens at quiet times as the problems do not appear to occur when there are a lot of campers at Ferry Reserve.

Ron also believes it is more than likely the same people are doing it each time.

He says they’re all very disappointed it has come to this but “we can’t keep pouring money into it.”

There had been cameras installed about three years ago but even those failed to deter the vandalism, which also includes graffiti in the toilets, and the cameras were also taken.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis says the vandalism reflects a blatant disregard for shared spaces and community resources used by many.

“We understand the frustration and intention of the Woodville Domain Board to remove the barbecue at Ferry Reserve due to constant theft and vandalism.

“It is incredibly sad that the destructive actions of a few have resulted in the loss of a free barbecue for families and visitors who want to enjoy Ferry Reserve.”