Farmer Council looking for nominations

“That’s where we get together and brainstorm and use information from Beef & Lamb’s economic service around what’s needed in our particular region,” Paul says.

He says the council will get together and put a plan together with the extension team, coming up with a plan for the whole region and what they’re going to do over a year, such as activities, events, workshops and farmer learning groups.

“Putting that together to try and meet the needs that will serve our farmers.”

Paul says there’s an opportunity for those interested to go on the Farmer Council co-op and they don’t necessarily have to be a farmer.

“It could be a rural banker, a vet, an agronomist, a range of things.”

The farmers also don’t necessarily have to be only sheep and beef and could be dairy, arable or a mixed farming system.

“Quite often, diversity of opinion is really important.”

Being part of the farmer council also offers different pathways within it, such as the leadership development programme which offers farmers a way to develop skills around governance, communication and leadership.

Paul says they also have what is called the Frag group, otherwise known as the farmer research advisory group and would be good for farmers who have a particular interest in research and development.

He says the environmental reference group which looks at environmental issues or policy could also be useful for those who have that interest.

Another option is Extension, which helps farmers and communities to be more profitable, productive and sustainable, Paul says.

“We’re looking to set up a people and capability group which is around employment – staff, teams, culture – helping farmers in that area and providing resources around connecting in.

Those who are interested in putting their name forward need to provide a bio and why they want to join.

Nominations close on August 16. Contact angus.irvine@beeflambnz.com for nomination forms or further information.

The Eastern North Island Farmer Council annual meeting is on August 21.

Paul encourages local farmers to get involved.

“You meet a lot of really good people throughout New Zealand,” he says. “[People who are] engaged, invested in our sector and wanting to do good stuff.”



