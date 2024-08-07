Advertisement
Farmer Council looking for nominations

Leanne Warr
Anyone involved in farming and paying a levy can join the Beef & Lamb NZ Farmer Council.

Having representation and a diversity of opinion is important when it comes to knowing what’s needed in farming, says Farmer Council chairman Paul Crick.

So the organisation is looking for people in the Eastern North Island who contribute to a levy to put their hands up for the Beef & Lamb New Zealand Farmer Council.

“We’re looking for people who are interested in their community throughout the region where they can help guide and advise Beef & Lamb NZ in regard to what’s needed in their community,” Paul says.

There are seven regions throughout New Zealand and each region is broken down into sub-regions, so Eastern North Island would be Wairarapa, Tararua District, Hawke’s Bay, Wairoa and Gisborne, making sure the region is covered “in its entirety”, he says.

Being on the council means councillors will have to attend meetings a few times a year, including for the Region Delivery Plan.

“That’s where we get together and brainstorm and use information from Beef & Lamb’s economic service around what’s needed in our particular region,” Paul says.

He says the council will get together and put a plan together with the extension team, coming up with a plan for the whole region and what they’re going to do over a year, such as activities, events, workshops and farmer learning groups.

“Putting that together to try and meet the needs that will serve our farmers.”

Paul says there’s an opportunity for those interested to go on the Farmer Council co-op and they don’t necessarily have to be a farmer.

“It could be a rural banker, a vet, an agronomist, a range of things.”

The farmers also don’t necessarily have to be only sheep and beef and could be dairy, arable or a mixed farming system.

“Quite often, diversity of opinion is really important.”

Being part of the farmer council also offers different pathways within it, such as the leadership development programme which offers farmers a way to develop skills around governance, communication and leadership.

Paul says they also have what is called the Frag group, otherwise known as the farmer research advisory group and would be good for farmers who have a particular interest in research and development.

He says the environmental reference group which looks at environmental issues or policy could also be useful for those who have that interest.

Another option is Extension, which helps farmers and communities to be more profitable, productive and sustainable, Paul says.

“We’re looking to set up a people and capability group which is around employment – staff, teams, culture – helping farmers in that area and providing resources around connecting in.

Those who are interested in putting their name forward need to provide a bio and why they want to join.

Nominations close on August 16. Contact angus.irvine@beeflambnz.com for nomination forms or further information.

The Eastern North Island Farmer Council annual meeting is on August 21.

Paul encourages local farmers to get involved.

“You meet a lot of really good people throughout New Zealand,” he says. “[People who are] engaged, invested in our sector and wanting to do good stuff.”


