The re-enactment of a World War II dogfight above Auckland. Peter Best recalls a teacher telling students how she watched dogfights over British skies. Photo / Natalie Slade
“We haven’t learned a thing from history,” says Peter Best. But he believes we need to.
The Eketāhuna resident was 3 years old and living in England when the Second World War began.
“It was a horrendous war,” he says.
Although he has no memories of the Blitz, when the skies over Britain were filled with German aircraft for months, his teacher would tell the children stories of sitting in the garden watching the dogfights.
He grew up in the village of Sheet, near Petersfield in Hampshire.
While he recalls the excitement, he remembers his mother making him get under a table with his brother David and sister Janet, after an air-raid siren went off. They would look out from under and see her.
“Her face would be white with fear.”
These days, he will sometimes hear the fire siren go off and it will spark a memory of those days.