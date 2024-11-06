Cool temperatures didn’t deter the children vying for the top prize at Eketahuna School’s annual pet day.
There were plenty on show, from calves, lambs and horses to more domestic pets such as cats, dogs and rabbits.
The pet day was part of the school’s annual spring show, which included children making exhibits of various art projects from miniature scenes to pet rocks.
Lamb and calf days, or pet days, are a big event on the calendar for rural schools around the Tararua District.
Results:
Champion Lamb: Lana Hanson
Reserve Champion Lamb: Brodie Braddick
Champion Calf: Liam Giddens
Reserve Champion Calf: Jacob Howell
Horses & Ponies: Lleucu Anderson
Dogs: Ann Kent
Caged Pets:
1st: Lucas Cremen
2nd: Mikey and Ryder Hammond
3rd: Sadie Opie
Best Pet: Paniarose Mita
Photo Competition:
1st = Lleucu Anderson
2nd = Madison Rankin
3rd = Brodie Braddick
Highly Commended = Marcel Hare
