Tararua news

Eketāhuna puts on a show for spring

Leanne Warr
By
Editor - Bush Telegraph·Bush Telegraph·
Annabelle Wensley brought along her black lamb, Star, to the Eketāhuna School spring show and pet day.

Cool temperatures didn’t deter the children vying for the top prize at Eketahuna School’s annual pet day.

There were plenty on show, from calves, lambs and horses to more domestic pets such as cats, dogs and rabbits.

Lucas Cremen with Whiskers got his fair share of eager visitors wanting to hold the rabbit.
Hugo Algie brought his calf, Barrett.
Georgia Capes had to give a gentle reminder to Eric the lamb.
Katie Plaisted puts Poppie through her paces.
The pet day was part of the school’s annual spring show, which included children making exhibits of various art projects from miniature scenes to pet rocks.

Lamb and calf days, or pet days, are a big event on the calendar for rural schools around the Tararua District.

Results:

Champion Lamb: Lana Hanson

Reserve Champion Lamb: Brodie Braddick

Champion Calf: Liam Giddens

Reserve Champion Calf: Jacob Howell

Horses & Ponies: Lleucu Anderson

Dogs: Ann Kent

Caged Pets:

1st: Lucas Cremen

2nd: Mikey and Ryder Hammond

3rd: Sadie Opie

Best Pet: Paniarose Mita

Photo Competition:

1st = Lleucu Anderson

2nd = Madison Rankin

3rd = Brodie Braddick

Highly Commended = Marcel Hare


