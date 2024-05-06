Dannevirke’s Rangatira Croquet Club finds Golf Croquet winners

Golf Croquet Champions decided in a tournament on Saturday April 27. From left: Terry and Julie Walker - Club Golf Croquet Champions, Joe Sowry - Men's GC Champion, Club G C Champion, Marie Craig - Junior GC Champion, Lyn Gibson – Ladies’ GC Champion.

Dannevirke’s Rangitira Croquet Club has had a busy year, culminating in the golf croquet championships last month.

The club has been playing three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday – attracting new members to both Association Croquet and the more popular form of Golf Croquet.

Rangatira also played regular inter-club matches with Manawatū and Horowhenua and some members played additional games in Manawatū for experience.

The six lawns managed by caretaker Ian Power once again attracted the Central Region Veterans Tournament in November with players from all over the North Island playing five days and helping fill the town’s coffers as well as keeping the club members busy as hosts.

Croquet continues through the winter on the three days. Come along and swing a mallet. Contact Ian and Marie Power on 06 374 8844.











