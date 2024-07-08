The gut-buster hill had quite a few walking up during the Anderson Rally.�
By Dave Murdoch
Nearly 200 harriers took part in the Anderson Rally, the fourth since its revival at the A&P Showgrounds.
The programme attracted competitors of all ages from under-eights to over-60s. It is the biggest turnout since the race resumed.
The iconic harrier rally started in 1934 when the Dannevirke Harriers Club was formed, the field growing rapidly to more than 100 in the pre-war years as harriers from throughout the region flocked to the annual event.
It resumed after World War II and the Anderson Rally became one of the top events in New Zealand harrier circles, attracting at its peak in the 1970s fields of up to 700. Over those years 11 Olympians and a further 20 NZ Internationals competed plus numerous cross-country and track champions.
Unfortunately, interest in harriers dwindled and Dannevirke no longer had enough to support a harrier club so local cross-country runners had to join neighbours to train and compete.
But in 2019 local man Terry Walker persuaded his Feilding Moa Harrier Club and Napier Harriers to once again participate in the event after a layoff of 42 years. It paused during Covid but picked up again so that in 2023 nearly 150 competitors took part in the revived Anderson Harrier Rally in Dannevirke.
In 2024 on June 28 this year (Matariki Day), the nearly 200 runners comprised very strong teams from Feilding Moa, Napier Harriers, Hastings Harriers and a smattering of runners from Palmerston North AHC, Wairarapa Track and Field, four from Dannevirke Athletics more from Bush and some walkers from Manawatu Striders.
The course – based at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds - has a range of contours from flat stretches to rolling hills with some traditional cross-country features such as steeples and jumps a few unique to this course.
Competitors rated this course as one of the best they had run on and one called it a “real cross-country challenge” while others are considering attending the Anderson Rally next year again in preference to the North Island Championships which clashes.