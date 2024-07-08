It resumed after World War II and the Anderson Rally became one of the top events in New Zealand harrier circles, attracting at its peak in the 1970s fields of up to 700. Over those years 11 Olympians and a further 20 NZ Internationals competed plus numerous cross-country and track champions.

Annie Creagh of Napier had the fitness to sprint the last of her 7.5km to win the Open Women ‘s event.

Unfortunately, interest in harriers dwindled and Dannevirke no longer had enough to support a harrier club so local cross-country runners had to join neighbours to train and compete.

Race Organiser Terry Walker and his two protégés, daughter Stephanie and son Cameron (both place-getters).

Terry Walker at pretty good pace starting on his third 2.5km leg.

But in 2019 local man Terry Walker persuaded his Feilding Moa Harrier Club and Napier Harriers to once again participate in the event after a layoff of 42 years. It paused during Covid but picked up again so that in 2023 nearly 150 competitors took part in the revived Anderson Harrier Rally in Dannevirke.

In 2024 on June 28 this year (Matariki Day), the nearly 200 runners comprised very strong teams from Feilding Moa, Napier Harriers, Hastings Harriers and a smattering of runners from Palmerston North AHC, Wairarapa Track and Field, four from Dannevirke Athletics more from Bush and some walkers from Manawatu Striders.

The course dropped down to the lagoon with nice reflections if you had time to notice.�

The under-14 and under-16 boys and girls take off on their 2.5km loop.

The course – based at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds - has a range of contours from flat stretches to rolling hills with some traditional cross-country features such as steeples and jumps a few unique to this course.

Competitors rated this course as one of the best they had run on and one called it a “real cross-country challenge” while others are considering attending the Anderson Rally next year again in preference to the North Island Championships which clashes.

Placings Were:

Female Under 8

1. Emma Long (Moa)

2. Serenity Barendze (Wang)

3. Vera Lambert Wang)

Male Under 8

1. Harvey Graham (Ruahine)

2. Emmett Hanly (Moa)

3. Brodie Gore (Dannevirke Athletic Club)

Female Under 10

1. Abby Leckie (Moa)

2. Charlotte Burkitt (Moa)

3. Emily Graham (Ruahine)

Male Under 10

1 Elliot Hanly (Moa)

2 Carter Rheeder (Moa)

3 Lincoln Smith (Hast)

Female Under 12

1. Lillie Bouchet (unknown)

2. Anika Hyland (Moa)

3. Mya Thirkell (Moa)

Male Under 12

1. Mark Duffy (Mast)

2. Flyn Dobson (Nap)

3. Harry Long (Moa)

Female Under 14

1. Brooke Duffy (Mast)

2. Olivia Leckie (Moa)

3. Greer Robinson (Pnth)

Male Under 14

1. Nate Armstrong (Nap)

2. Liam Southern (Moa)

3. Nich. Kulinski (Hast)

Female Under 16

1. Paige Dobson (Nap)

2. MaggieThompson (Hast)

3. Millie McLean (Moa)

Male Under 16

1. Jarvis Shaw (Pnth)

2. Lachie Duffie (Mast)

3. Gibson Moores (Moa)

Female Under 18

1. Caitlyin Kirk (Hast)

2. McKenzie Speers (Hast)

3. Kate Perkins (Moa)

Male Under 18

1. Alec Ball (Moa)

2. James Wallace (Hast

3. Jyde Low (Napier)

Male Under 20

1. Lorcan Rabbitte (Victoria University)

2. Robin Moore (Nap)

3. Cameron Walker (Moa)

Masters Men 35-49

1. Jacob Taylor (MS)

2. Richard Smith (Moa)

3. Neville Smith (Hast)

Male 50-59

1. AndrewDavenport (Pnth)

2. Rob Condor (Wang)

3. Roy Haines (Moa)

Masters Women (35-59)

1. Dorota Starzak (moa)

2. Katie Lindsay (Nap)

3. Jessica Costall (Moa)

Masters Women (60+)

1. Sally Gibbs (Wang)

2. Jo Speary (Moa)

3. Mignon Stevensen (Wang)

Masters Men (60+)

1. Dave Scott (Moa)

2. Erwin Brokker (Nap)

3. Jake Jacobs

Walks (5km)

1. Danny Perkins (Moa)

2. Julie Perkins (Moa)

3. Grant Dyer (Bush)

Senior Females Open

1. Annie Creagh (Nap)

2. Stephanie Walker (Moa)

3. Abi Liggins (Moa)

Senior Male Open

1. Andre Le Pine-Day (Moa)

2. Neck Hanly (Moa)

3. Ben Condor (Wang)

