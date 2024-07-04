Advertisement
Dannevirke Viking netball tournament brings in the crowds

Bush Telegraph
Blitz on set and Dannevirke Black – Year 7-8s.

Sixteen teams from the Lower North Island descended on Dannevirke Netball Centre (DNC) courts last month for the annual Viking tournament and the outstanding display of netball brought the crowds in throughout the day.

Betty Steffensen Green U16 runners-up.
Blitz on set winners Year 7-8.
A total of 36 games were played, including a feature match between the DNC U18 men and Dannevirke Men (a senior netball team that competes on a Tuesday evening), with the U18s coming out on top.

It was an ideal challenging game before the latter heads off to nationals in Dunedin in the second week of the holidays.

Dannevirke Netball Centre fielded two Year 7-8 teams, U14, U16 and U18 men’s teams. There was also an invitational team from Dannevirke High School in the U16 division. As it was an invitational team they did not collect competition points.

Whanganui U14 winners.
DNC U16 winners.
DNC U14 runners-up.
The Blitz, Maidstone and Rangikura teams were joined by Whakarongo School making up the Year 7-8 grade. Winners of the grade were Blitz on set, runners-up being Rangikura Kowhai.

The Under-14 development grade runners-up were DNC U14s and winners were Whanganui. This grade also hosted Taihape, Horowhenua Teina and the Betty Steffensen Green and Betty Steffensen White U14 teams from Palmerston North.

The Under 14 -Under 16 grade runners-up were Betty Steffensen Green U16, and proud winners were DNCU16. This grade also had the Horowhenua, Tuakana U14s.

