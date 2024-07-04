Blitz on set and Dannevirke Black – Year 7-8s.

Sixteen teams from the Lower North Island descended on Dannevirke Netball Centre (DNC) courts last month for the annual Viking tournament and the outstanding display of netball brought the crowds in throughout the day.

Betty Steffensen Green U16 runners-up.

Blitz on set winners Year 7-8.

A total of 36 games were played, including a feature match between the DNC U18 men and Dannevirke Men (a senior netball team that competes on a Tuesday evening), with the U18s coming out on top.

It was an ideal challenging game before the latter heads off to nationals in Dunedin in the second week of the holidays.