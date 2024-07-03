Dannevirke Viking Choir and guests enthral a full Knox Church

The eight-strong Tararua Instrumental group played Sounds of Silence, and promised to See You Later Alligator which they did with the lovely Summertime before closing saying It Was A Hard Day’s Night.

Lyn Falconer and Garam Jung play the saxophone number Hit the Road Jack accompanied by Helen Carver on keyboard.�

An unexpected highlight was the late addition to the programme of saxophonists Lyn Falconer and Garum Jung who demonstrated a level of professional expertise seldom experienced, accompanied by Helen Carver on keyboard.

The Dannevirke Brass Band plays Greased Lightning.�

Then it was the turn of the 25-strong Dannevirke Brass Band to conclude the first half starting with Yes Sir I Can Boogie and adding among five other items Greased Lightning, Eye of the Tiger and having enough energy and rhythm to conclude with Dancing Queen.

The Dannevirke Pipe Band plays Swing of the Kilt.�

The skirl of the pipes soon told them as Harvey Sattrup led in the Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band into the Church to the Iconic tune Old Rustic Bridge.

Brass Band and Pipe Band join for Bonnie Black Isle.�

After a medley of popular Scottish tunes the Pipe Band then joined with the Brass Band to play the hugely spine-tingling Highland Cathedral then Bonnie Black Isle before marching out of the Church seeking Green Hills.

Sue Giddens and Carmel Cole sang Danny Boy.�

The Viking Choir’s Harmony Sisters was unable to perform but two of its members Sue Giddens and Carmel Cole made up for it with a cheerful My Favourite Things and more sombre Danny Boy.

It was then the audience’s turn to sing, each member having the words to Saints Go Marching In. After being allocated their part and helped by choir members the audience put together their four parts to make a pretty stirring sound.

The Viking Choir concluded the show with Mamma Mia, Good Morning Starshine and Johnny B Goode to which the audience joined enthusiastically in the choruses.

Conductor Lyn Falconer invited them to all join a large Tararua Mass Singing Group which will perform in Woodville December 7 and Dannevirke late November. They will start rehearsing in each town in July. Contact Lyn on 027 253 8412 and Vicky Tomlinson on 022 643 9419 to find more details.